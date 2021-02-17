Health Update Ashley Judd Reflects on ‘Grueling 55-Hour’ Rescue After Breaking Her Leg in Congo: ‘I’m in a Lot of Gratitude’ By Caitlyn Hitt February 17, 2021 Courtesy of Ashley Judd/Instagram 7 4 / 7 On the Road to Recovery Among the people who helped rescue Judd was a man she called Papa Jean, who helped reset her leg. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News