July 21, 2012

After Kutcher, following a cheating scandal, separated from Moore in November 2011, rumors began swirling that Kutcher was dating Kunis. (She and Culkin split in January 2011). Kutcher and Kunis were photographed sharing a kiss at a party in L.A. in July 2012. But a source told Us Weekly at the time, “They’re not exclusive. They are hanging out and seeing where it’s going.”