The ultimate test. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are the latest celebrity couple to take on the viral video challenge by questions about their relationship — though they’re a little late to the game!

“Grandma and Grandpa hopped on a trend 3 months late. But it made us laugh,” Kutcher, 44, captioned a sweet video of him and wife Kunis, 39, playing the game, a version of which has also been played by Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams in March 2020.

The pair both agreed that Kutcher was the first one to say, “I love you,” is “more patient,” “works out more” and “requires more attention.” They also shared the idea that Kunis was “a bigger baby when sick,” “has more clothes” and is “never wrong.”

Perhaps the most adorable moment, however, was when the duo cracked up at the question “Who is more annoying when hungry?” before immediately pointing to Kunis.

The That ‘70s Show alums made fans’ dreams come true when they began dating in 2012 after years of chemistry as on-screen couple Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart.

The pair reconnected following Kutcher’s divorce from Demi Moore after six years of marriage in 2013. The twosome got engaged in February 2014 and tied the knot in July 2015. In the meantime, they welcomed daughter Wyatt in October 2014 and son Dimitri in November 2016.

“I did a movie called Friends With Benefits. He did a movie that was very similar: No Strings Attached,” the actress recalled on the “WTF” podcast in July 2018. “We lived our movies out, where we were like, ‘Let’s just hook up. Let’s have fun. We’re both single. We both trust each other. Everything’s great.’ None of us wanted tension. OK, great. We hooked up for three months. And just like our movies, one of us caught feelings.”

Kunis then revealed that she got jealous when Kutcher shared he was dating someone else. After admitting her feelings to him, the Dude, Where’s My Car? star asked her to move in with him.

The Black Swan actress later pointed out on the “Armchair Expert” podcast in July 2018 that she and the Iowa native forged ahead with their relationship despite public perception of their past partnerships.

“We went into this relationship super transparent with one another, so we knew 100 percent each other’s faults, we knew exactly who we were,” she shared at the time. “And we were like, ‘I accept you for who you are.’”

The Ukrainian native again gushed about her beau in October 2017, noting his lack of irritating habits.

“My husband does not annoy me,” she told E! News at the time. “He doesn’t. He really doesn’t. I don’t know if this happens later, we’ve only been married a handful of years, you know, it’s very much in the honeymoon phase. We still really love and like each other daily.”