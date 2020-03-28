The ultimate test. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are the latest celebrity couple to take on the viral TikTok challenge to see how well they know their relationship.

“The very poor man’s @jlo & @arod,” the Modern Family star, 29, captioned a video of herself and Adams, 35, playing the game, which was also played by Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

In the video, the couple has their eyes closed as a woman asks them questions about their relationship and each other. Hyland and Adams answer the questions silently by pointing at each other.

The pair agree that Adams was the one who initiated the first kiss and is also “the funny one,” “the more romantic one,” “the better cook” and the “grumpy one in the morning.” Hyland received the titles for the “more stubborn one,” “the messy one” and the person who takes longer to get ready in the morning.

Us Weekly broke the news in October 2017 that the actress was dating the Bachelorette alum. Adams popped the question in July 2019.

Hyland announced their engagement via Instagram with a quote from the 1995 movie It Takes Two.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” she captioned a photo of the twosome.

The actress told Us in October 2019 that she was more excited for her married life with Adams than she was to simply have a wedding.

“I think a lot of mistakes that people make are [that] they’re excited to have a wedding and not a marriage,” Hyland explained.

Adams, for his part, said that he’s excited to have a big family with Hyland.

“I’m the youngest of five, so I would love to have kids, and I’d like to have more than one,” Adams told Us the same month. “I’m older, I’m mid-30s, but she’s still in her 20s, so I don’t think we’re there yet. But I think it’ll be a thing that eventually happens for sure.”