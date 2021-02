September 26, 2019

Kutcher gushed over Kunis again in September 2019 after ex-wife Demi Moore made shocking revelations about him in her memoir, Inside Out. (In the book, the Ghost actress claimed that Kutcher persuaded her to have threesomes which he later blamed for his alleged infidelity.) “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet,” the Ranch star tweeted on September 24, the memoir’s release date. “Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it.”