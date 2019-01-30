B. Smith’s husband, Dan Gasby, incited backlash upon revealing his relationship with girlfriend Alex Lerner amid his wife’s battle with Alzheimer’s.

Gasby, 64, first announced his romance with Lerner, 53, via Facebook in December 2018. However, a Washington Post profile published on Monday, January 28, which detailed the love triangle of sorts, led to new reactions.

Lerner often stays at Gasby and Smith’s home, though the lifestyle expert, 69, has no understanding of her husband’s relationship with his girlfriend and does not even recognize herself in photos.

“If This Is Us and Modern Family came together, it would be us,” Gasby told The Washington Post.

Many fans have campaigned for a court or a petition to intervene in the situation. However, his daughter, Dana Gasby, whom Smith helped raise, supports the romance. “When he told me, I was like, ‘Thank God. I’m happy,’” she admitted.

Another pal defended Dan, saying, “Anybody that would judge Dan knows nothing about the disease and the toll it takes. If you can find a companion who can help you get through that, all power to you.”

Lerner also explained her bond with Smith, who was frequently referred to as “the black Martha Stewart” in her heyday. “If I can be compassionate to her, if I can do anything for her, it makes me feel good,” she told the newspaper. “If it is giving her something to drink or making her something to eat — she loves to eat — I feel good.”

