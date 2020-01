Cam Alaya

“Tyler was always kind to me at the Bachelor mansion. He was the one who told me that Hannah was looking for a bold man, which inspired me to crash that group date,” the computer software salesman told Us. “All of the guys were shocked when he left unexpectedly after his one-on-one with Hannah during week one. He was an intellectual man with a sharp sense of humor. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this tragic loss.”