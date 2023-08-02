Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman proved their romance is red hot shortly after going public.

Windey — who was briefly engaged to Erich Schwer following season 19 of The Bachelorette — announced on The View in August 2023 that she is dating a woman. She later identified her partner as writer and comedian Hoffman.

“I think that’s really the big takeaway is, like, maybe it’s not so much — like, obviously it’s about sexuality, but it’s also the person I met,” Windey told the audience at the time. “She is so special. She makes me feel so safe, so loved.”

She described the relationship as one she’s “never had before,” and “a love that I always wanted going on these dating shows.”

Windey proceeded to share a series of Instagram snaps from her budding relationship with Hoffman. “Told you I’m a girl’s girl!!” she quipped in the caption. Hoffman, meanwhile, confirmed the relationship by tagging her girlfriend in her own Instagram post in August 2023.

