Gabby Windey has learned a thing or two about finding love following her split from ex-fiancé Erich Schwer.

The former couple fell in love on season 19 of The Bachelorette and got engaged during the September 2022 finale. However, they called it quits less than two months after Schwer’s proposal aired.

Windey, who was competing on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars at the time, addressed the split for the first time on an episode of the ballroom competition series in November 2022. “The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other in our common goals or just the way we approach life,” she told her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, adding that she and Schwer simply “weren’t each other’s best match.”

Schwer shared his own two cents on the breakup before moving on with girlfriend Elizabeth Turner in February 2023. “A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby. The reality is that we ultimately were not each other’s people — it’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on,” he wrote via his Instagram Story in November 2022. “We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I’m grateful we did. I would never take it back.”

Windey announced in August 2023 that she had started dating a woman, comedy writer Robby Hoffman.

Scroll below for everything Windey has said about dating after her split from Schwer: