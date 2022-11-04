Another Bachelor Nation couple have called it quits. Season 19 Bachelorette Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer split less than two months after his proposal aired on the season finale.

Windey, 31, and Schwer, 29, confirmed their breakup to People after E! News reported that she was the one to end things.

The news comes after Windey, who ditched her engagement ring for several tapings, hinted at the twosome taking space as she competed on Dancing With the Stars.

“Life is just really busy for the both of us right now. So I understand their concern but we’re just kind of, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar,” she told Fox News when asked whether they were “still together” on October 31.

After romancing the co-lead throughout season 19 of The Bachelorette, the real estate analyst popped the question to Windey during the two-part September 20 episode.

“When I met you, I, like, immediately was 100 percent myself. I’ve never met anybody that I felt that comfortable with — that deep of a connection. I felt like I really knew you for years,” Schwer told the ICU nurse at the time. “I didn’t know it, but I had met my soulmate. You finally let your barriers down, and I think our relationship transcended to this insane level. … You literally make me feel like I’m the only person in the world. And I will fight every day for the rest of my life to keep that feeling. I love you, Gabby Windey. You are amazing. You are the most amazing person I’ve ever met. It’s you and me until the wheels fall off. I’m head over heels in love with you, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

One week later, Schwer publicly supported his then-fiancée on DWTS. “Erich is gonna be there, so I have a cheerleader in the audience,” the Bachelor Nation star gushed about her beau. “Erich’s support means everything to me. I get to channel all of that love into my dance.”

Despite the couple’s romantic declarations of love, their relationship was not without its ups and downs. Schwer, in particular, faced several controversies throughout his time on the show.

In early September, the New Jersey native addressed a photo of himself appearing in Blackface in his high school yearbook.

“I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in Blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating,” the Bachelorette alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “What I thought at the time was a representation of my love for Jimi Hendrix, was nothing but ignorance. I was naïve to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me, and will forever regret my offensive and damaging behavior. I am deeply ashamed by my actions and understand that my apology is only the first step in taking accountability.”

Schwer soon came under fire once again — this time when his ex Amanda Kaylor revealed in leaked text messages that he left her to star on the show.

In the series finale, the ABC alum spoke about Kaylor’s claims.

“I was using the show as an excuse to not confront her about our relationship at this point where I didn’t see a future but we were having fun,” he admitted, adding that though he took “the cowardly way out” of his romance with Kaylor, his relationship with Windey is “100 percent real.”

The reality star, for her part, accepted his explanation.

“He was thinking about me and we’ve had these conversations time and time again,” she shared on the finale. “Our communication has just gotten better and he’s gracious and he’s honest, so I do believe what he said. … His honesty and willingness to take accountability is all I can ask for in a partner.”