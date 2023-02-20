Moving on. Erich Schwer‘s girlfriend Elizabeth Turner offered another glimpse at their blossoming romance after his split from Gabby Windey.

The model, 30, took to social media on Saturday, February 18, to share an Instagram photo of her cuddling up to Schwer, 30, during a night out. Turner was all smiles in the snap, while the Bachelorette alum held her close.

Earlier this month, Schwer debuted their romance with a sweet post on Valentine’s Day. The reality star reposted a polaroid of him receiving a kiss on the cheek from his new girlfriend with the caption, “Valentine.”

The New Jersey native recently hinted that he was taking things “slowly” in a new relationship.

“I want to find my best friend, someone that I can vibe with every day. I want a partnership where we can lean on and support each other through the highs and lows,” he told OK! in February. “Someone open to adventure, but also down for the occasional White Lotus binge-watch in one sitting. And, fiery romance. Because at the end of the day, I’m a hopeful romantic.”

Schwer’s love life was first on display when he competed for Windey’s heart during season 18 of The Bachelorette. After walking away engaged in the September 2022 finale, the Dancing With the Stars contestant, 32, confirmed their split two months later.

“The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other in our common goals or just the way we approach life,” the Illinois native said during an episode of DWTS in November 2022.

At the time, Windey elaborated on the former couple’s decision to end their engagement. “It was hard,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “Thank you for acknowledging that. And ultimately, I’m just grateful that I was able to do it on my own terms and when I was ready. It was just a new experience overall — being so public and being thrown into this. I think now it’s just kind of trying to move forward.”

Schwer later weighed in as fans publicly questioned why the duo called it quits. “A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby. The reality is that we ultimately were not each other’s people — it’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on,” he wrote via his Instagram Story that same month. “We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I’m grateful we did. I would never take it back.”

The real estate analyst continued: “Gabby is an amazing person and she is doing amazing things. I will always root for her and I hope she gives them hell in the DWTS finale. I have learned and grown so much this year from experiences and mistakes and I continue to better myself every day. I am hoping to take this time with my family and loved ones and focus on myself. I have been working hard these past few months and I’m excited to share with y’all eventually.”