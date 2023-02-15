Less than three months after his engagement to Gabby Windey ended, Erich Schwer appears to be off the market.

The Bachelorette season 19 winner, 30, reposted a polaroid with influencer Elizabeth Turner on Tuesday, February 14, via Instagram Stories. “Valentine,” Turner, 30, captioned the sweet snap, kissing the reality star on the cheek.

Windey, 32, and Schwer confirmed their split in November 2022, two months after their proposal aired on the ABC series.

“I do truly think it was compatibility,” the Dancing With the Stars contestant exclusively told Us Weekly one month after the breakup. “It was just getting to know the relationship in-person because we were long-distance and before that kind of in a bubble [while The Bachelorette was airing]. Sometimes you don’t always know the questions to ask or it’s up to the other person to really know themselves and bring forth their truth. So I think it was a lot of getting to know each other in real life.”

More recently, Schwer spoke to OK! about what he wanted in a future partner, playing coy with the outlet about taking things “slowly” in his new romance.

“I want to find my best friend, someone that I can vibe with every day. I want a partnership where we can lean on and support each other through the highs and lows,” he said on February 10. “Someone open to adventure, but also down for the occasional White Lotus binge-watch in one sitting. And, fiery romance. Because at the end of the day, I’m a hopeful romantic.”

The New Jersey native went on to share his side of the split, noting the death of his father during summer 2022 when the show was airing played a part.

“I will say that I struggled personally with my mental health during my last relationship, and wish I could have coped with them better,” he said. “I was learning how to navigate the loss of my father and a new engagement, all at once, and on a public scale nonetheless. There were times I felt lost and unmotivated, and unfortunately, this transferred into a few different areas of my life. I didn’t have the tools I’ve since learned on how to handle the pressure and pain I was feeling.”

While things quickly fizzled with Windey, he added that he still took a lot away from the experience: “I learned how to be vulnerable and how to put myself out there 100 percent, to be more in tune with my feelings and express them openly. Overall, the experience allowed me to come out of my shell in a way I hadn’t before and find confidence in being my true self.”

Turner, for her part, has nearly 1 million Instagram followers and is signed with ONE Management in New York City.