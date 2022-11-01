The good with the bad! The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have been vocal about their relationship ups and downs since getting engaged on season 19 of the series.

“I didn’t know it, but I had met my soulmate. You finally let your barriers down, and I think our relationship transcended to this insane level,” Schwer said during his September 2022 proposal. “You literally make me feel like I’m the only person in the world. And I will fight every day for the rest of my life to keep that feeling.”

While their chemistry was undeniable during the ABC series, their romance faced a few big hits the same month they went public with their relationship.

The real estate analyst came under fire in September 2022 after Amanda Kaylor alleged that she was seeing him before he left to film the show. “You just expected me to continue dating you while you go on a reality show to ‘find love,’” the woman said in a series of their alleged text messages from March 2022, claiming that Schwer wanted to keep seeing her once filming was done.

“I led her on and I want to own that. No hard feelings toward this girl at all. I understand her actions,” he confessed during the After the Final Rose special, which aired in September 2022. “I didn’t want to have a hard conversation. But I’ve learned a lot from it. I want to own that 100 percent. I do not have any hard feelings for this girl. It’s a mistake I made on my part.”

Following Schwer’s drama with Kaylor, Windey reminded fans that “boys are dumb” during a September 2022 interview with Variety.

“No, I absolutely can’t [argue with that],” her season 19 co-lead Rachel Recchia told the outlet, to which Windey replied, “And Erich can’t either. He knows he’s dumb.”

The Bachelor alum also reflected on learning about Schwer’s blackface controversy. (In September 2022, an old yearbook photo of the New Jersey native dressed up as Jimi Hendrix surfaced.) Schwer, for his part, later said sorry for being “naïve” about his costume choice.

“He apologized, but ultimately there’s really no excuse for this behavior,” Windey told Variety at the time. “I think we’re just really reflecting on ourselves, learning about where these biases come from [and] how they affect other people and how to change them and how to grow.”

The following month, the couple appeared to be going strong as Schwer publicly supported his fiancée on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars.

“Continue to be blown away every week by @gabby.windey and @valentin performances,” he wrote via Instagram in October 2022 following Windey’s Guardians of the Galaxy routine. “Keep kicking ass! I am groot.”

The duo, however, sparked speculation regarding their relationship that same month after Windey was seen without her engagement ring during multiple DWTS performances.

The University of Colorado Springs alum addressed the rocky romance rumors during the October 31, 2022, show, telling Fox News that the pair are “supporting each other from afar.”

Schwer seemingly echoed the former Bachelorette’s sentiments by sharing the voting code for Windey via his Instagram Story earlier that same day.

“Vote team Gabby!! Ten times PPL,” the Elon University alum wrote alongside the DWTS information. “She keeps on crushin it.”

Scroll down to see Windey and Schwer’s most telling quotes about their relationship post-Bachelorette: