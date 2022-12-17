A match made in reality TV heaven? Gabby Windey teased whether she wants a romantic future with Vinny Guadagnino after sparking speculation with flirty messages.

“Who’s Vinny?” Windey, 31, joked to Us Weekly on Friday, December 16, while promoting the upcoming Dancing With the Stars Live 2023 Tour, which will feature the Bachelorette alum as a cohost and the Jersey Shore star, 35, on select dates.

The Bachelor Nation star exclusively told Us that she really doesn’t know what’s going on between her and Guadagnino after meeting on season 31 of DWTS this fall. (Windey came in second place with dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy with Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas taking home the mirrorball trophy.)

“You guys need to ask him. He’s so dead to me because he hasn’t been doing any press and I have,” the nurse quipped. “I’m, like, dealing with all these questions. But he’s the one who started it.”

The season 19 co-Bachelorette turned heads in November when eagle-eyed fans noticed that she was exchanging cheeky Instagram messages with the New York native. While Windey previously confirmed that she would go out with the MTV personality, she told Us on Friday that she isn’t sure if anything will come of their banter.

“He’s so much fun. We built a good friendship on the show and just I think like naturally kind of clicked,” she said. “I think both of our senses of humor are similar, so [we are] just, like, flirting in the comments [and] seeing where things go.”

The Colorado native revealed that she has been shocked by how invested her fans are in a possible romance with Guadagnino.

“That’s kinda been the craziest part about it is, like, how much other people love it. And they know we’re just messing around and they don’t even care,” Windey told Us. “So it’s just fun to watch. It just feels good that people do root for you and, like, want you to be happy.”

Despite having fans’ approval, the ABC personality noted that she doesn’t “know” if the pair are “compatible” because it’s all so new.

“I truly don’t know that much about him,” she confessed. “I was, like, so tunnel vision during the competition. You don’t really spend that much time with the other celebrities. But, you know, there’s only one way to find out!”

Windey and Guadagnino will have plenty of time together on the DWTS Tour, which kicks off on Friday, January 6.

“I’m excited to share the stage with Emma [Slater]. I think is her 10th tour,” the former Denver Broncos cheerleader said of her hosting partner. “I’m excited to share the stage with everybody, but Emma will be the cohost and learn from her and just hopefully help the audience have a little bit of fun.”

The reality star recalled saying, “Oh, hell yeah,” and “sign me up” when she was asked to help guide the show.

“I’m just like a little bit of an eager beaver, but I had so much fun dancing and a tour is a whole new experience that I’ll probably never get a chance to do again in my life,” Windey told Us. “So I wanna be able to take advantage of it to keep dancing. I really fell in love with Ballroom and to try out a new position as a host.”

