So there’s a chance? Gabby Windey revealed that she is open to the “possibility” of dating Jersey Shore star — and her fellow Dancing With the Stars competitor — Vinny Guadagnino.

“I think it’s a possibility. I don’t know, we’ll have to wait and see,” the former Bachelorette, 31, said of Guadagnino, 35, while on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, December 6. “Gabby, tan, laundry,” she joked, referring to the MTV series’ famous “GTL” tagline, “Gym, tan, laundry.”

While on the red carpet, Windey also revealed that she wasn’t getting enough action “in the DMs” and gave permission to any potential suitors wanting to shoot their shot, stating that “now is the time.”

The ABC personality recently competed against the MTV star on season 31 of DWTS, where she and partner Val Chmerkovskiy came in second place. The New York native, for his part, came in seventh place. The former ICU nurse is set to serve as cohost for the upcoming 2023 DWTS tour while winner Charli D’Amelio, Guadagnino, Heidi D’Amelio and Daniel Durant will also make select appearances.

After the dance competition wrapped its latest season, the costars haven’t been shy about flirting with each other via social media.

In November, the Chippendales star referred to Windey as his “baby mamma” in an Instagram comment on her page, while she returned the favor by calling him her “main man.” In another flirty exchange, Windey teased that she was on her way over when Guadagnino captioned a photo, “Stop looking for the one…be the one, and let them all come to you.”

The former NFL cheerleader addressed the twosome’s relationship for the first time on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast two days after those messages. “I mean, we’re friends. We were on [Dancing With the Stars] together. Apparently both of us just like to kind of stir the pot,” she said at the time. “Which is, like, funny. But [the rumors] did happen out of nowhere.”

Windey, who got engaged to Erich Schwer on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette, opened up about their failed romance on the November 14 episode of DWTS. (The Bachelorette finale aired in September and the two called it quits in early November.)

“The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other in our common goals or just the way we approach life,” she explained to Chmerkovskiy at the time.

One week later, the Bachelor Nation alum exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that she would be open to the idea of dating Guadagnino and would say yes if he asked her out on a date — noting she “could use a pick me up.”