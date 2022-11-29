The speculation continues. Gabby Windey made another flirty appearance in Vinny Guadagnino‘s comments after the pair previously sparked romance rumors.

The Jersey Shore star, 35, took to social media on Monday, November 28, to share several posts of himself.

“Ya’ll need to get with a strong 7/8 with a good personality. If he’s too hot he’s not gonna be funny or cook,” Guadagnino wrote alongside an Instagram clip of him dancing. The video also included a caption, which read, “When you’re medium hot but somebody fine likes you.”

In response, Windey, 31, wrote, “Honestly a 10.” The interaction came shortly after the season 19 Bachelorette replied to another post from her former Dancing With the Stars contestant.

Earlier in the day, Guadagnino shared a snap of himself, writing, “If I’m a lot, go find less.” Windey took to the comments section, replying, “A lot of you is never enough.”

The Bachelor alum previously raised eyebrows when she referred to the MTV personality as her “main man” shortly after announcing her split from Erich Schwer. At the time, Windey teased that it was “hilarious” to see the public’s reaction to their flirty comments.

“I mean, we’re friends. We were on [Dancing With the Stars] together,” she explained during the November 18 episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “Apparently both of us just like to kind of stir the pot. Which is, like, funny. But [the rumors] did happen out of nowhere.”

Windey added: “All of a sudden … everybody’s blowing up in the comments,” she said, joking that she was prepared to be a “Guido in training.”

That same month, the Illinois native admitted that she wouldn’t rule out a potential romance with Guadagnino. “I would at this point,” Windey shared with Us Weekly on November 21, in response to a question about if she would be interested in a date with the New York native. “I could use a pick me up.”

While competing on season 31 of DWTS, Windey shocked viewers when she announced her breakup from Schwer.

“The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other in our common goals or just the way we approach life,” the ABC personality, who got engaged to Schwer in the September finale of The Bachelorette, explained during the competition series.

Windey noted that it was “hard” to part ways with the real estate analyst. “Thank you for acknowledging that. And ultimately, I’m just grateful that I was able to do it on my own terms and when I was ready,” she told Us in November. “It was just a new experience overall — being so public and being thrown into this. I think now it’s just kind of trying to move forward.”