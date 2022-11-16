Leaning on her friends? Gabby Windey received some surprising support from fellow Dancing With the Stars contestant Vinny Guadagnino following her split from Erich Schwer.

The season 19 Bachelorette, 31, shared an Instagram clip of her semifinals performance with partner Val Chmerkovskiy one day after the Monday, November 14, episode. “We’re going to finale!!!!!” she wrote on Tuesday, November 15. “I’m filled with so many different emotions – excitement, fear, gratitude, and mourning that this experience will soon end. Thank you to everyone who has continued to support us and I hope to make you proud next week!!”

In response, Guadagnino, 35, commented, “Good job babby mamma,” to which Windey replied, “My main man.”

The duo’s interaction surprised some fans, causing speculation that the costars might be more than just friends. “Vinny we all know what you meant when you posted the Jack Harlow lyrics 😏👀 plus Gabby is so your type lol. Too soon?” one follower wrote in response to the Jersey Shore star’s comment.

Meanwhile, another social media user wrote, “Y’all two just go ahead and get married, I approve 😂❤️👏.”

That same day, the MTV personality shared an Instagram snap of himself. “Stop looking for the one…be the one, and let them all come to you,” he captioned the photo. Windey later took to the comments section, writing, “Omw.”

Windey’s supposed flirtation with Guadagnino comes shortly after she broke her silence on her split from the real estate analyst, 29.

“The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other in our common goals or just the way we approach life,” the Illinois native, who got engaged to Schwer during the September finale of The Bachelorette, said during Monday’s episode of DWTS.

After securing her place in the ballroom competition’s finale, the reality star elaborated on the former couple’s decision to end their engagement. “It was hard,” Windey told Us Weekly exclusively. “Thank you for acknowledging that. And ultimately, I’m just grateful that I was able to do it on my own terms and when I was ready. It was just a new experience overall — being so public and being thrown into this. I think now it’s just kind of trying to move forward.”

According to the ABC personality, focusing on DWTS has helped her channel her focus into something positive. “Val speaks to this a lot. … He says it a form of therapy just because you get to let your emotions really move through your body,” she added. “I think first, dance is a creative expression. And then second, it’s a sport. It takes a lot of muscle, which is the part I hate, but I think there is a lot of therapeutic resolve in it.”

Schwer later weighed in as fans continued to wonder why the duo called it quits. “A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby. The reality is that we ultimately were not each other’s people — it’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on,” the New Jersey native wrote via his Instagram Story on Tuesday. “We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I’m grateful we did. I would never take it back.”

He continued: “Gabby is an amazing person and she is doing amazing things. I will always root for her and I hope she gives them hell in the DWTS finale. I have learned and grown so much this year from experiences and mistakes and I continue to better myself every day. I am hoping to take this time with my family and loved ones and focus on myself. I have been working hard these past few months and I’m excited to share with y’all eventually.”