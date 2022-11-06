Amid Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer’s split, their fellow Bachelor and Bachelorette alums are sharing everything they know about what happened between the pair.

“We didn’t have the information at the time when I saw her that they had broken up. There had been the writing on the wall, but I didn’t know for sure,” Jill Chin, who met the 31-year-old ICU nurse during the Bachelor season 26, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, November 5, at the Bachelor in Paradise Tastemaker Event in Hollywood. “When I saw her last night, she seemed great, she seemed fine.”

The Bachelor In Paradise star, 27, bumped into Windey at the BiP season 8 reunion taping on Friday, November 4, which took place hours after she confirmed her breakup to People.

“She’s so good. So, I think she’ll be just fine,” Chin gushed to Us, noting her pal is currently “killing it” on Dancing With the Stars. “She handles things like a champ. I have no worries about her. Obviously, I’m gonna check in on her and make sure I’m there for her, but I think she’s gonna be OK.”

Franchise host Jesse Palmer, for his part, admitted to Us on Saturday that he was “bummed” to hear that Windey and the 29-year-old New Jersey native had called off their engagement.

“I spoke to her yesterday [and] spoke to Erich this morning, and I know they’re still trying to kind of work through things, so just giving them the space that they need,” the former football player, 44, said at the Ka’Teen event. “[They are] two amazing people and everybody saw the potential in that relationship and just wish them the best for whatever that is, whatever that means.”

The former Denver Broncos cheerleader had an instant connection with Schwer during The Bachelorette season 19, in which she served as the franchise lead alongside Rachel Recchia. The real estate analyst received Windey’s final rose before getting down on one knee.

“When I met you, I, like, immediately was 100 percent myself. I’ve never met anybody that I felt that comfortable with — that deep of a connection. I felt like I really knew you for years,” Schwer said during his proposal, which aired during the September finale. “I didn’t know it, but I had met my soulmate. … You are the most amazing person I’ve ever met. It’s you and me until the wheels fall off. I’m head over heels in love with you, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

While Windey said “yes” to her former beau’s proposal, they soon sparked split speculation last month. Schwer had been absent from the DWTS ballroom for several weeks in a row, while she ditched her engagement ring during public outings.

