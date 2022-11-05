GNO! Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have called it quits on their engagement — and the former Bachelorette is ready to embrace her newly single status with co-lead Rachel Recchia.

“Back to the streets,” Recchia, 26, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, November 4, alongside a photo of herself and Windey, 31, dressed up and seemingly ready for a night on the town.

The fun and flirty post comes just hours after the former NFL cheerleader and Schwer, 29, confirmed their split to People. E! News previously reported that Windey ended things less than two months after their engagement aired on ABC.

Following the breakup announcement, an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly that the Illinois native was spotted popping around Los Angeles without her engagement ring. The reality star then shared a photo of herself via her Instagram Story at Dancing With the Stars rehearsal on Friday, where the diamond was noticeably missing.

Windey also hasn’t worn her ring for the past two episodes of DWTS. During the Monday, October 31, episode, she hinted that she and Scwher had pressed pause on their relationship.

“Life is just really busy for the both of us right now,” she told a Fox News reporter when asked if the couple were still together. “So, I understand their concern but we’re just kind of, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”

After romancing the co-lead throughout season 19 of The Bachelorette, the real estate analyst popped the question to Windey during the two-part September 20 finale, telling the ICU nurse that he had met his “soulmate.”

One week later, Schwer publicly supported his then-fiancée on DWTS. “Erich is gonna be there, so I have a cheerleader in the audience,” Windey gushed about her beau. “Erich’s support means everything to me. I get to channel all of that love into my dance.”

Despite their romantic declarations, the former couple’s relationship was not without its ups and downs. Schwer, for his part, faced several controversies throughout his time on the show including ex Amanda Kaylor revealing leaked text messages that said he left her to star on the show.

“I was using the show as an excuse to not confront her about our relationship at this point where I didn’t see a future but we were having fun,” he admitted during the After the Final Rose special. Schwer added that though he took “the cowardly way out” with Kaylor, his relationship with Windey is “100 percent real.”

Recchia, meanwhile, parted ways with then-fiancé Tino Franco before the ABC special even aired, when he confessed to kissing another woman.

During the finale, the pilot argued that the general contractor had cheated, while Franco, for his part, defended himself by saying their romance was in a “bad place” when the indiscretion happened.

While the pair couldn’t find common ground during After the FInale Rose, the Ohio University alum ended the episode by walking off stage with runner-up Aven Jones, who appeared during the finale to ask for another chance at love.