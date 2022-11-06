An unfortunate turn of events. Jesse Palmer was just like Us — rooting for Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer’s relationship before their Friday, November 4, breakup.

“I spoke to her yesterday [and] spoke to Erich this morning, and I know they’re still trying to kind of work through things, so just giving them the space that they need,” the Bachelor host, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, November 5, at the Bachelor in Paradise Tastemaker Event in Hollywood. “[They are] two amazing people and everybody saw the potential in that relationship and just wish them the best for whatever that is, whatever that means.”

Windey, 31, and Schwer, 29, confirmed on Friday that they had parted ways, less than two months after their Bachelorette journey concluded.

“When I met you, I, like, immediately was 100 percent myself. I’ve never met anybody that I felt that comfortable with — that deep of a connection. I felt like I really knew you for years,” the New Jersey native previously gushed during his engagement speech, which aired during the September finale. “I didn’t know it, but I had met my soulmate. … You are the most amazing person I’ve ever met. It’s you and me until the wheels fall off. I’m head over heels in love with you, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Windey, who served as the season 19 lead alongside Rachel Recchia, accepted her then-beau’s proposal and was excited to start their new life together.

“This last week has been, honestly, like a dream come true. I feel like I’m on cloud nine. [It’s] so cheesy,” the former Denver Broncos cheerleader exclusively told Us last month, noting it was “amazing” that Schwer came to cheer her on at Dancing With the Stars. “[I’m] excited to perform for him and [for] him to see a different side of me that … we don’t get to share with each other, you know, every day.”

While the real estate analyst cheered on Windey and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy’s Disney+ Night routine, he was notably absent at the last few weeks of the competition. The ICU nurse, for her part, ditched her engagement ring during the dances.

As Windey and Schwer privately mourn the end of their reality TV romance, she’s sought solace in Recchia, 26, who is also single after ending her engagement to Tino Franco. (The pilot and Franco, 28, split before After the Final Rose when he admitted to cheating on her.)

“[I’m] certainly bummed for [Gabby and Rachel], but they’re both such amazing women and amazing people and great friends too,” Palmer, who served as the host for the co-leads’ joint season, told Us on Saturday at Ka’Teen. “Obviously, you just wish them all the happiness moving forward, and [I’m] really excited for what’s in store for both of them ‘cause they’re such rock stars.”

With reporting by Hannah Kahn