World leaders — they’re just like Us! President Barack Obama reported for Jury Duty in Cook County, Chicago on Wednesday, November 8, but was ultimately dismissed.

According to The Chicago Tribune, the former commander in chief arrived at the Daley Center with his entire motorcade. However, according to the publication, Cook County Chief Judge Tim Evans revealed that President Obama was not tapped to serve on a jury.

One fan shared a video on Twitter of the 44th president thanking jurors for their service and shaking hands with everyone he walked by.

