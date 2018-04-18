Paying tribute. Former first lady Barbara Bush is being remembered following her death at the age of 92 on Tuesday, April 17.

As previously reported, Bush passed away days after it was announced that she would no longer be seeking medical treatment for her ailing health. In January, she and her husband, former President George H. W. Bush, were both admitted to the hospital — George Sr., 93, for shortness of breath and pneumonia and Barbara for bronchitis.

“A former First Lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at the age of 92,” her husband George H. W. Bush‘s office said in a statement on Tuesday. “She is survived by her husband of 73 years, President George H. W. Bush, five children and their spouses; 17 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and her brother, Scott Pierce. She was preceded in death by her second child, Pauline Robinson “Robin” Bush, and her siblings Martha Rafferty and James R. Pierce. The official funeral schedule will be announced as soon as is practical.”

Since the news, family members and political leaders have been sending their condolences. Read their messages below: