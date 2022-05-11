More Than Her Diagnosis

“I’ve been living with Cancer for 5 years, but I hope I’m more than cancer. Sometimes it amazes me, STILL, that people have a view on what Cancer people should say, how they should act and what they should talk about,” she wrote via Instagram in January 2022.

For the F*** You Cancer author, living with health issues meant continuing to celebrate her accomplishments.

“I think at times it can be forgotten that the biggest challenge and celebration is to weave real life through Cancer — despite how hard it might be to do so. Sometimes I fear, that once tarnished with the Cancer brush, there is an expectation that forever more one should only talk about cancer,” she continued. “That people forget the emotional toll that might take. The historical years of talking, writing about every topic related to it. I love more than anything when I see accounts of people living with cancer — celebrating living!”