Pre-‘BiP’

Fans met Kufrin on season 22 of The Bachelor. During the season finale, Luyendyk Jr. proposed to the former public relations specialist, but later called off the engagement and moved on with runner-up Lauren Burnham. The race car driver married Burnham in 2019 and they have since welcomed daughter Alessi and twins Senna and Lux.

Kufrin, for her part, became the Bachelorette on season 14, which premiered in May 2018. She got engaged to Yrigoyen during the finale but confirmed in September 2020 that they split.