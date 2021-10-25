Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs’ Relationship Timeline: From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Beyond

By
Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Relationship Timeline From Bachelor in Paradise and Beyond
 ABC/Craig Sjodin
7
4 / 7
podcast
Supplement_10.12.21_600x338

Summer 2021

Despite having serious chemistry during BiP, Kufrin broke up with her love during the show’s finale, which aired in October. At the time, Kufrin told Jacobs that she had doubts about his sincerity. “I feel like you’re so good at being supportive and positive and surprising me in all of the best ways, but I feel like sometimes it’s too good to be true and that scares me,” she said. “I’ve been here twice now before, and I couldn’t leave here and feel OK about leaving with somebody that I don’t 100 percent fully know.” Jacobs tried to reassure her that he was all in, saying, “Everything inside of me screams that I’m falling in love with you,” to which Kufrin replied, “But I haven’t seen any of that.”

After showing their breakup on TV, ABC announced that the twosome had since gotten back together. “They are happy and in love,” the title card read at the end of the episode.

Back to top