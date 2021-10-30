His Wife Found Him

Howard’s wife returned home from a dog show in Ocala, Florida, on October 27, which is when she found her husband’s body, according to the Fernandina Beach Police Department’s report.

Susan was home for approximately 30 minutes when she realized it was “odd” that her husband hadn’t come down from upstairs to greet her. She reportedly went upstairs to the “room above the garage where Mark frequently stays” and noticed his body behind some boxes lying on the floor near the mattress he slept on. She then phoned the police.