Engaged! Ben Higgins’ New Fiancee Jess Clarke Shares Photos of Romantic Proposal: ‘I Woke Up in a Dream’ By Kathy Campbell March 29, 2020 RP Imagery 6 2 / 6 Details Count “We had it set up with sunflowers near a bench,” Higgins told ET. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See How Fashion Designers are Fighting COVID-19 — From Producing Face Masks to Making Generous Donations ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News