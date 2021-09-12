From falling in love on screen to settling down in the real world. Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin made a life for themselves outside of Gotham after getting together on the set.

Before she struck up a relationship with the O.C. alum, the Deadpool star married director Austin Chick in November 2011. The now-exes welcomed son Julius in October 2013.

Baccarin joined the cast of Gotham during season 1, with her first episode airing in January 2015. She began working closely with McKenzie, who was a series regular on the Fox series when it debuted in September 2014.

Chick subsequently filed for divorce from the actress in June 2015. Although they had yet to make their relationship public, Baccarin and McKenzie’s reps confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2015 that she was pregnant with their first child.

The Homeland alum later revealed her plans to tie the knot with the actor in legal documents. “Today, I am in a new committed relationship. I am planning to remarry. Also, I am three-and-a-half months pregnant,” she stated.

Baccarin gave birth to her and McKenzie’s daughter, Frances, in March 2016. Eight months later, Us confirmed the couple’s engagement, and they secretly wed in June 2017.

The former Southland actor later explained that they got married on the Firefly alum’s birthday because it was the only date their venue, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, was available.

“It’s sweet, and half of her loves that and I think she just wants me to be clear that she is going to get a birthday present and there is going to be an anniversary gift and it’s a whole week,” he said during a September 2017 appearance on Harry. “She’s Brazilian and birthdays are very special.”

McKenzie added: “The good news is if I do it right, it’s going to be a great year every year. If I hit June 2nd we are good, but if I forget anniversary and birthday, it’s going to be a bad year.”

Baccarin opened up about the key to their successful marriage in March 2019, exclusively telling Us, “It’s been really wonderful to be with a partner who wants to be in it as much as I do, and I think you can go from there.”

The V alum also detailed how she and McKenzie enjoy quality time together while balancing their parenting duties. “We both love, like, a chill night where even if the kids are home, we put them to bed, and we can actually sit and have a conversation with each other without being interrupted, which is really nice,” she revealed. “It’s nice to just get a chance to spend some time with each other.”

After Baccarin told Us two years earlier that she needed “a second” before she considered expanding their family, the duo announced the arrival of their son, Arthur, in March 2021.

