Do it for the ‘gram! This year was full of memorable moments, but stars like Jennifer Aniston, Billy Porter and Hailey Bieber broke the internet with some of the most shareable pictures of 2019.

In February, Lady Gaga took home the Oscar for Best Original Song and made history as the first person nominated in both the Best Actress and Best Song categories. After a whirlwind awards season for A Star Is Born, the “Shallow” singer broke down in tears as she held her Academy award close to her heart backstage.

“I worked hard for a long time and it’s not about winning, but what it’s about is not giving up,” the “Edge of Glory” songstress said in her acceptance speech at the 91st Annual Academy Awards. “If you have a dream, fight for it.”

A few months later, Gaga joined stars like Porter and Katy Perry to bring Camp: Notes on Fashion to life at the yearly Met Gala in New York City. The Pose star made a theatrical entrance and stepped onto the carpet in a dazzling black and gold jumpsuit. When he unfurled a pair of shiny wings, the Broadway star created the most picturesque moment of the night.

Perry, on the other hand, went the comedic route. The “Never Really Over” singer lit up the Met Gala carpet in a sparkling chandelier outfit, but did a quick change into a larger-than-life hamburger costume for the rest of the night. Perry’s foodie fashion instantly went viral, especially after she bumped into an unfazed Jennifer Lopez in the bathroom.

Apart from groundbreaking fashion moments, 2019 was marked by baby bumps and celebrity weddings. Kim Kardashian, Michelle Branch and Kylie Jenner all shared photos of their little ones that were too cute for words, while Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) let fans appreciate the finest of details on her stunning wedding gown.

Scroll to see more of 2019’s most memorable photos!