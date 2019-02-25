There was hardly a dry eye in the house during the 91st annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24. Lady Gaga and Rami Malek were among the many stars who became emotional on stage as they added “Oscar winner” to their already impressive résumés.

Throughout the night, some of the biggest names in Hollywood celebrated their onscreen accomplishments while hanging out in the audience and backstage at the Dolby Theatre.

Twenty-four statuettes were handed out by presenters including Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Helen Mirren, Jason Momoa, Samuel L. Jackson, Allison Janney and Julia Roberts. Bohemian Rhapsody walked away with a leading four wins, including best actor for Rami Malek for his portrayal of the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, while Black Panther, Green Book and Roma finished close behind with three trophies each. The top prize of the night, best picture, went to Green Book.

The 2019 ceremony was also jam-packed with performances from Queen + Adam Lambert (“We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions” from Bohemian Rhapsody), Jennifer Hudson (“I’ll Fight” from RBG), Bette Midler (“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns), Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga (“Shallow” from A Star Is Born) and more.

And while the evening didn’t end there — Elton John, Madonna and Vanity Fair were among the hosts of the many star-studded afterparties that took place throughout the Tinseltown area — it turned out to be one of the most memorable Oscar ceremonies in recent memory.

