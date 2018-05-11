Traveling is fun and exciting, but long-haul flights can be brutal. It can be hard to fall asleep in the small space provided, the entertainment is often limited, and the in-cabin air can wreak havoc on the skin. But just a few precautions can turn what would have been a rough several hours into a downright enjoyable experience.

Obvious things such as noise-canceling headphones and a book can go a long way toward making the flight more pleasant. If the aim is sleep, why not make an effort to go all out on luxury with luxe blankets and travel pillows? Supersoft items might make getting cozy and nodding off that much easier. And as far as looking like a million bucks when stepping off the plane, some simple beauty rituals can inject the skin with much-needed moisture.

Scroll down for Us Weekly’s picks for in-flight essentials for long flights.

Shop With Us: 7 Things to Help Take the Stress Out of Long Morning Commutes