Whether going out of town for a wedding, a holiday or simply to get away for a little bit, the importance of a great weekend duffel bag is paramount. That’s why Us Weekly has rounded up three travel bags that are perfect for getting out of town for a few days because they’re both stylish and convenient.

A weekend bag has to be big enough to accommodate a pair of shoes or two, a couple of outfit changes, all the necessary toiletries as well as any extras such as a laptop or books. But the bag also has to be small enough that it’s convenient to carry and will fit easily on an airplane in accordance with airline rules. Though it’s not technically necessary, the bag should also be stylish enough to carry around a strange city and still have you feeling fabulous, right?

Scroll down to see Us Weekly’s picks:

