Embracing Change

“Gravity has taken over. So there’s not much I can do about it,” the sitcom veteran joked to CNN in 2010. “My problem with [plastic surgery] is you’ll go to a women’s press conference or something like that, and old friends will come up and I kind of don’t recognize them. I recognize the voice, but I don’t — all of a sudden, there’s this whole new face that I don’t know who that is.”