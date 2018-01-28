Celebrities including Beyoncé, Pink, John Legend and Mariah Carey flocked to Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys Gala — and Us Weekly has all the details!

The event, which was held on Saturday, January 27, at the Sheraton Hotel in Times Square, honored Jay-Z, who received a Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award. Gladys Knight, Khalid, Barry Manilow and Migos performed at the gala, as well as Alicia Keys, who sang a tribute to the rapper.

The star-studded night proved to be a good time for all who attended — especially Jay-Z and his wife. A source tells Us Weekly, “They were the ones that everyone really wanted to see and tons of stars came up to their table.”

