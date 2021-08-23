Next stop: the altar! Big Brother‘s Christie Murphy announced her engagement to her girlfriend, Jamie, during a romantic trip to Paris.

The couple toured the city on Sunday, August 22, stopping at the Eiffel Tower for a picnic at sunset. “Oh, my God,” Murphy, 28, captioned an Instagram Story video showing off the unique setup arranged for her and her partner, which featured flowers, candles and champagne.

“We just got engaged!” the reality TV alum, who appeared on season 21 of the CBS competition, gushed in another clip. Murphy flashed her new bling to the camera as the iconic Paris landmark sparkled behind her and her now-fiancée. “Speechless,” she wrote.

Jamie turned away from the camera as the New York native continued to celebrate. “I can’t even believe this,” Murphy said, teasing, “She’s so shy!”

Season 21 of Big Brother aired in the summer of 2019, and while she didn’t take home the win, Murphy’s time on the reality show proved to be life-changing. She was offered the chance to compete on MTV’s The Challenge following her stint in the Big Brother house, but was eventually cut from the cast.

“I don’t know, I just [had] a very strange feeling … that something bigger is coming and if I was away in Iceland, it wouldn’t have happened,” she reflected during a January episode of the “Hello, Friends” podcast with Nicole Anthony and Eric Curto. “I was like, ‘I’m telling you, I think I’m gonna, like, meet my soulmate this week or something,’ like, kind of joking. … Three days later, I met Jamie.”

The duo were set up by a mutual friend and quickly hit it off. “When the universe wants you to meet the person it’s gonna happen when you’re not really looking,” Murphy said on the podcast. “She’s awesome, she’s actually moving to Jersey, she’s moving in with me this weekend, it’s official. … I live in Jersey, the house that I was just talking about that I bought, that’s where I still live. She’s from Brooklyn and now she moved two bridges over to me. … We’ve been slowly moving her in.”

Weeks before they got engaged, the Mystic Earth boutique owner celebrated her love with a sweet Instagram tribute. “I’ll never get over the fact that I found someone who not only tolerates me, but LOVES ME as much as you do! 🤯,” she teased in July. “Just so we’re clear… I’M THE LUCKY ONE.”

Fellow Big Brother alum Elena Davies commented, “Obsessed with y’all,” adding six heart-eye emojis.

Season 21 runner-up Holly Allen joked, “I paparazzied the f*** outta this photo being taken because it was so cute 🥺.”

