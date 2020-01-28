Things are looking up! Big Brother alum Elena Davies is ready to put her “most challenging year” behind her after buying her first home.

‘Big Brother’ Showmances Through the Years

The former reality TV star, 29, tells Us Weekly exclusively that she feels “proud” to have finally bought her own place in Fort Worth, Texas, after going through a number of ups and downs in the last year.

“I hear the process is never easy and even with the series of unfortunate events also known as my life in 2019, I was somehow still stunned at how difficult it was for me to find and purchase a home,” Davies says. “I live alone with my precious pup, Lilly … I’m getting several pieces for the new place from Payne’s Gray, NEAT Method and Chelsea Morgan Designs and I love getting to share the whole process online. It’s like I have 285,000 friends to go to for advice and who help me make important decisions.”

After suffering through “heartbreak and disappointment” in the wake of her March 2019 split from Big Brother costar Mark Jansen, Davies is staying busy and keeping a positive outlook for the future.

Most Tumultuous Relationships in Reality TV History

“There were a lot of days I wanted to completely give up … but, I didn’t. I launched and maintained my podcast, I landed some of my biggest and most exciting Instagram campaigns, and I bought my first home,” the Ex on the Beach alum tells Us. “To say I am proud of myself is an understatement. Owning this house makes me feel hopeful. Like good things are coming.”

Davies and Jansen started dating after their time on season 19 of Big Brother, which ended in September 2017 after a year and a half together.

The “MiscELENAeous” podcast host still cares about her ex very much after their breakup, but doesn’t see herself rekindling her romance with him anytime soon.

“Getting back together with Mark just isn’t in the cards for me right now,” she tells Us. “I’ll always have a soft spot for him but finding the right man that can fully love, respect, and cherish me the way I deserve has to be my priority.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe