MarLena is still on the outs — for now. After sparking reconciliation rumors by posting steamy photos from what appeared to be the same bed, Elena Davies is speaking out about her relationship with Mark Jansen.

While the former Big Brother contestant admitted that the twosome did “reconnect” following their February split, Elena explained they are not officially back together on the Tuesday, May 28, episode of her “MiscELENAeous” podcast.

“I know rumors are circulating heavily again due to our Instagram posts,” Elena explained. “Unfortunately I am going to leave you a little bit unsatisfied. … I cannot and absolutely will not speak on behalf of Mark, but what I will say is this. I do love him very, very much still.”

She added: “But I know that I have some self-growth and reflecting to do before I could enter any kind of relationship.”

Elena and Mark, who met on season 19 of Big Brother, dated for nearly two years before announcing their decision to call it quits in March. Prior to their split, the pair moved in together in Dallas, Texas. Mark previously told Us Weekly that he couldn’t “imagine” his life without Elena.

“I love everything about Elena. She is an enigma, she has depth and she challenges me on so many levels,” he told Us in February 2018. “Never in my life have I been this happy.”

Elena, for her part, told Us that her life with Mark was a “fairy tale.”

“I could speak for hours about all the things I love about him but I think what stands out most to me is the way that he makes me feel,” she said at the time. “The way he loves me is extraordinary and he somehow erases all of my insecurities and makes me feel like I actually deserve him.”

After sharing the aforementioned bed snaps, fans accused Mark and Elena of faking their split for attention. The podcast host shut down the trolls on Tuesday’s episode.

“You can just ask my mom who watched me lay in bed and cry off and on for three months,” Elena said. “We are not seeking attention … I have appreciated and loved all of you who have loved and supported us and I would never take advantage of that. I would never manipulate you guys in any sort of way. Everything that has happened, has not been fabricated in any sort of way.”

