Home sweet home! Big Brother veterans Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo just became the proud owners of a new house in Michigan.

The Big Brother: All-Stars alum, 29, shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday, October 20. “IT’S OFFICIAL 🏡🥰 we just bought the house on the hill on 10 acres with the ginormous pond,” she wrote. “I don’t normally toot my own horn, but man, I’m pretty stinkin’ proud. ☺️ I finally found something to spend my moldy BB money on 😂, & we think it’s the PERFECT choice. We can’t wait to raise a family here.”

Franzel met her husband, 30, while competing on season 18 of Big Brother, which aired in 2016. They started dating about one year later and tied the knot in March after competing together again on The Amazing Race.

“It feels amazing! We’ve been waiting for this moment for so long and it’s finally happened,” the newlyweds exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this year after walking down the aisle. “All the stress of having a wedding is lifted off our shoulders. Now all our attention is focused on having a healthy and happy baby.”

Franzel announced her pregnancy two months before the pair’s Florida wedding. In July, the duo welcomed their first child, son Arrow, now 2 months.

“Hands down my best and most favorite moment in my life is when they peeked my baby’s head over the drape so I could get a look at him before checking him over,” Franzel told Us after the little one arrived. “You always hear people talk about it, but until you experience it, I don’t think you can understand. He is so perfect, and I love him more than anything in the world.”

The Michigan native has been sharing photos of her family’s new house via her Instagram Stories, along with notes about what she and Arroyo plan to do with the space. “The house is definitely move in ready and doesn’t need a thing but I will be adding some Coco spice to it!!” she wrote on Wednesday. “Thank you all so much for helping this dream come true!”

In her social media upload, Franzel noted that the first order of business was painting, which was already proving to be a major challenge.

“Choosing wall colors is so freakin’ hard!!!” she joked. “I feel like I’m a visual person and I need to like tap my walls to go through the options.”

Keep scrolling for more photos of Franzel and Arroyo’s new home: