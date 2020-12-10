Exclusive

Big Brother’s Zach Rance Details Frankie Grande Hookup, Gets Real About the Dark Side of Reality TV After Coming Out as Bi

By
Zach Rance Why He Came Out Now
 Courtesy of Zach Rance/Instagram
6
1 / 6
podcast
LTG_HOL_STOCKING_AMI_12.3.20_600x338

Why He Came Out Now

“As a 23-year-old frat star from the U.S., if any of my friends knew I hooked up with a guy, it would be blasphemy. But now, at 30 years old, as someone who has seen a little bit more of life, I don’t really care what my college friends think of me and if my colleagues and my employees and my business partners are gonna not want to do business with me because of my sexual orientation. That’s something I want to know now instead of later,” Rance told Us, noting that he also came out to his “super liberal and Jewish” parents who are “all about LGBT rights.”

Back to top