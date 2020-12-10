Why He Came Out Now

“As a 23-year-old frat star from the U.S., if any of my friends knew I hooked up with a guy, it would be blasphemy. But now, at 30 years old, as someone who has seen a little bit more of life, I don’t really care what my college friends think of me and if my colleagues and my employees and my business partners are gonna not want to do business with me because of my sexual orientation. That’s something I want to know now instead of later,” Rance told Us, noting that he also came out to his “super liberal and Jewish” parents who are “all about LGBT rights.”