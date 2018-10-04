Date night! Bill and Hillary Clinton were in the audience at Christina Aguilera’s concert in New York City on Wednesday, October 3.

The ex-president, 72, and the former presidential candidate, 70, were greeted by the audience at Radio City Music Hall with loud applause and cheering when they took their seats.

“They walked in before [Aguilera] went on and the crowd went nuts,” a concertgoer tells Us Weekly. Another fan adds, “They stayed until right before the encore and were escorted out by security. People went nuts again. Christina never addressed that they were there.” (She did, however, pose for a photo backstage with the Clintons.)

The latest stop of Aguilera’s Liberation tour also featured a surprise appearance from Lil’ Kim. The rapper, 44, joined the five-time Grammy winner, 37, on stage to perform their cover of “Lady Marmalade.”

See more photos from the concert below!