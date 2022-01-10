Rocky romance? Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian may have hit a bump in the road when it comes to their relationship — and fans are noticing.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple, who met on season 7 of the ABC series in 2021, sparked split speculation earlier this month after their social media interactions seemingly changed.

Gunn, 25, and Christian, 32, were inseparable while filming the reality TV show, which aired in the fall of 2021. In fact, their whirlwind romance resulted in one of the three season finale proposals — which fans watched unfold in October 2021.

The New York attorney exclusively told Us Weekly after the finale aired that he knew he’d get down on one knee after the pair’s fantasy suite date.

“I said [during the finale that] I had some things to, like, think about, which I did because I mean, having a family, being engaged is everything that I ever wanted,” Christian said at the time. “So obviously I want to take my time and make the decision, but, you know, it didn’t take too much time. I thought about it. I got it out and it was game time.”

Gunn, for her part, gushed over their engagement shortly after fans saw the romantic moment air on TV.

“I woke up this morning with nothing but tears of happiness,” she captioned a social media video of the duo sharing a kiss and cooking breakfast, set to Maroon 5’s “Sunday Morning” in October 2021. “I can’t believe this is how I get to spend every Sunday morning for the rest of my life… @rileydchristian you have changed my world completely, and I couldn’t be happier.”

The lovebirds continued to put their PDA-filled romance on display in the months that followed. They celebrated their first holiday season together in December 2021 in New York City.

“Merry Christmas to you and yours!🎄,” Christian wrote via Instagram on December 25 alongside a photo of the pair in matching pajamas in front of the tree.

Gunn also shared a snap of the duo’s holiday festivities, which included taking a selfie in front of the giant Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center.

“All I want for Christmas is you 🎄,” the former pageant queen wrote via social media at the time. The picture, however, has since been deleted, which is one of the reasons why some fans think the pair have parted ways since their August 2021 engagement on the beach in Mexico.

Scroll down to see all the signs that Gunn and Christian are no longer together: