Straight from the source! Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn, and Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin answered a series of Bachelor in Paradise-themed questions after getting engaged on the season 7 finale.

When asked which breakup surprised them the most during the Tuesday, October 5, episode, all the women were quick to name Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb. Kenny, however, told Us Weekly that he “saw it coming,” but wasn’t shocked when he learned that the duo got back together after filming wrapped.

“[I’m] not surprised. I think they’re better off screen, to be honest, with their relationship,” the boy band manager, 40, added.

After their split aired on the finale, fans learned via the credits that Abigail, 26, and Noah, also 26, were back on and taking things “slowly.” They confirmed the news via Instagram.

“You never know what you got until it’s gone, then you never let it go,” he gushed alongside clips of their post-show relationship. “I love you @abigail_heringer, here is to laughing through life until we are old 👴🏻👵🏼 (World, meet my new GF, turns out we do know how to talk to each other and I think I’ll keep her).”

Joe, 34, for his part, named James Bonsall and Anna Redman as the most surprising split.

“James and Anna actually was surprising,” his fiancée, Serena, 23, agreed. “We liked them together a lot.”

When it comes to a couple they want to double date with, Kenny and Mari, 25, were quick to name the Chicago native and the Canadian.

“Joe lives right down the street from me, so it’d be real easy for us,” Kenny noted.

Riley, 32, and Maurissa, 25, meanwhile, want to make plans to see Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs, who also got back together after initially ending their relationship during the finale.

“You know what they say … Third time’s a charm,” the season 14 Bachelorette wrote via Instagram. “I’m sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I’ll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy. Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has. Now time to start this real life @thomasajacobs.”

For more from the engaged couples, watch the video above!