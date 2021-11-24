Top 5

Blake Moynes Accuses Katie Thurston of Emotional Cheating As She Moves On With John Hersey: ‘I Feel Stupid and Foolish’

Blake Moynes Accuses Katie Thurston of Emotional Cheating Amid John Hersey Romance: 'I Feel Stupid and Foolish for Allowing It to Happen'
Moynes explained that not hearing from Thurston about her new relationship “really takes away a lot” of what he thought their relationship meant.

“I knew I was going to take heat for going on that season and I could have taken the easy road [by] going to [Bachelor in Paradise] to be on the show. I didn’t. I chased her. I knew the risk in that. I knew that I looked like an idiot and I knew that I would still get the flack for it,” he admitted. “You all saw how much of a man I tried to be through all the Greg [Grippo] stuff and I still to this point try to tell myself that I didn’t really plan anything. Try to go back and watch episode nine after you proposed to somebody and try to feel 100 perfect confident. It’s almost next to impossible.”

