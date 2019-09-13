Who knew! Brad Pitt surprised Ellen DeGeneres in the audience during the Friday, September 13, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but the reveal that they once dated the same woman turned out to be the real shocker.

“I remember a Melissa Etheridge pool party, where I think you were hitting on my girlfriend,” the 55-year-old actor recalled in a sneak peek of Friday’s show.

The 61-year-old host laughed before asking, “Was I hitting on your girlfriend, really?”

“I think so. I was flattered,” Pitt responded.

DeGeneres then revealed that she went on to date “another one of your girlfriends.”

“We’ll talk about that later,” she quipped.

Pitt agreed: “After the show.”

The duo opted not to name names, but the Ad Astra actor has been in several high-profile relationships over the years. In addition to dating Juliette Lewis, Pitt was engaged to Jill Schoelen and Gwyneth Paltrow.

A year after he split from Paltrow, he started seeing his first wife, Jennifer Aniston, in 1998.

One month after Pitt and the Friends alum filed for divorce in March 2005, he was spotted with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie. After nearly a decade together, the twosome, who share six children: Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, tied the knot 2014. They pulled the plug on their marriage two years later.

DeGeneres, meanwhile, married wife Portia de Rossi in 2008. They celebrated their 11th anniversary last month.

“Happy anniversary, Portia. 11 years. My favorite number with my favorite person,” the comedian captioned a photo from their nuptials via Instagram.

