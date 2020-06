3. He Works in the Music Industry — Just Like His Dad

The Texas native followed in his father’s footsteps and became a high-profile country music manager. His dad even had a hand in sparking up his romance with the “Since U Been Gone” songstress at the 2012 Super Bowl. “Brandon is my manager’s son. I’ve known him for six years but he was married for most of that time,” she told the Daily Mail in 2012. “Then, suddenly, there he was at the Super Bowl and he was single.”