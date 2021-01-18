Love Lives

‘Bridgerton’ Cast’s Dating Histories: Phoebe Dynevor, Rege-Jean Page and More

By
LUKE THOMPSON as BENEDICT BRIDGERTON Bridgerton Cast Dating Histories
 LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
9
6 / 9
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Luke Thompson

Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton, keeps his personal life out of the spotlight.

Back to top