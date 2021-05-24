Exclusive

Bringing Up Bates’ Nathan Bates Is Engaged to Esther Keyes After Romantic 3-State Proposal: ‘I Wanted It to Be Perfect’

By
Bringing Up Bates Nathan Bates Is Engaged Esther Keyes
Nathan Bates and Esther Keyes. Photography by Isaiah Garrido
5
1 / 5
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Future Mr. and Mrs.

The couple posed on the dock after Nathan popped the question.

Back to top