2003-2004

The pair took their feud public later in 2003, when Aguilera told Blender the “Everytime” singer was “distant” during their VMAs rehearsals. “Every time I tried to start a conversation with her – well, let’s just say she seemed nervous the whole time,” the “Come on Over” songstress said at the time. “She seems to me like a lost little girl, someone who desperate needs guidance.”

In response, Spears told Blender that same year that she couldn’t “believe [Aguilera] said that about me,” and alleged that “Hurt” singer attempted to kiss her at a club. “I say, ‘It’s good to see you,’ and she goes, ‘Well, you’re not being real with me.’ I was like, ‘Well, Christina, what’s your definition of real? Going up to girls and kissing them after you haven’t seen them for two years?'”

Tensions between the two escalated even further in 2004, when Aguilera told Us Weekly, “I know Britney. She’s not trailer trash, but she sure acts that way.”