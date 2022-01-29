November 2021

Spears, however, wasn’t too happy with Aguilera’s statement, arguing that the “Can’t Hold Us Down” singer didn’t speak up in her defense when she needed it. “13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about???” the former Glee guest star wrote on her Instagram Story in November 2021, alongside a clip of Aguilera telling a reporter that she “can’t” speak about the conservatorship drama. “I’m the one who went through it!!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you … Yes, I do matter!!!!!”