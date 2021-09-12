Britney Spears’ Dating History: From Kevin Federline to Sam Asghari

Sam Asghari (2016-present)

The pop star met Sam Asghari in October 2016 when he appeared in her “Slumber Party” music video. “I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time; I had butterflies,” the fitness model recalled in a July 2018 Men’s Health interview. “She motivates me more than anyone. I’m always going to support her. She is another blessing that happened to me.”

In September 2021, the couple announced their engagement via Instagram. “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” Asghari’s manager told Us in a statement at the time.